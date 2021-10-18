‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Ryan Connor is suspicious of Zeedan!

Ryan Connor questions Zeedan after he sees him arguing with Hashim in Coronation Street (8.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

His equipment all wrecked from the night of the storm, a morose Ryan Connor reckons his DJ career is over.

When Alya offers him some shifts at Speed Daal, his grateful that he might be able to get back on track.

As Zeedan launders Hashim’s cash through the Speed Daal till, Alya remains oblivious to the scam. As Ryan heads to Speed Daal, he notices Zeedan involved in a heated exchange with Hashim. When Ryan questions him, Zeedan refuses to be drawn, leaving him suspicious of what he is up to...

Ryan spots Zeedan and Hasim acting suspicious in the ginnel. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nina explains to Stu how Corey’s backpack could prove he killed Seb. But Stu’s adamant he doesn’t want to get involved and hurries away leaving the girls bitterly disappointed that they may have hit a dead end once again.

But Nina is touched that Asha is willing to go to such extreme length's for and as she she takes Asha’s hand, she tells her she’s ready to give their relationship another go if she’s willing to have her back. Asha’s is clearly thrilled.

Also, Steve knows how worried Gemma is about Curtis and feels for her, but he gently explains that he can’t release Oliver’s funds for him as people handed over their money in good faith and it would be illegal.

Emma’s deflated and wonders how she'll come up with the money to help him. Will she decide to do something she'll regret?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.