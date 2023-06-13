Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor KISSES Daisy!

Carla catches Ryan Connor and Daisy together In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Hearing from Carla that Ryan Connor is struggling, Daniel calls at the flat, asking why he now refuses to see Daisy when they were such good friends.

Thinking on his feet, Ryan reveals he’s been in a dark place since he found out the truth about Crystal and Daniel urges a guilty Daisy to pay Ryan a visit. But when Ryan admits how much he’s missed her and leans in for a kiss, Daisy finds herself kissing him back, just as Carla returns!



Amy tells Summer that she intends to start afresh and focus on uni, but when her tutor tells her she’s got to repeat the whole year, Amy reveals she’s thinking of dropping out. Summer tries to cheer her up, pointing out that by re-doing the year they’ll be starting together.

Will Amy agree?



Summer tires to cheer Amy up. (Image credit: ITV)

When Isabella offends yet more people in the café, Brian admits that he can’t wait for her to return to Italy tomorrow. However when Isabella takes a call from her builder, Brian’s horrified to discover he’s stuck with her for a further two weeks. In a bid to get rid of her, he suggests he should visit the sites of the north and offers to draw up an itinerary.

Isabelle is here to stay! (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers Stephen glances wistfully at Jenny, before transferring £480 from Underworld to a private account in the name of Seagull Ltd to pay the next instalment of the life insurance policy.

When Carla tells him that Owen is demanding to see the company accounts, Stephen masks his anxiety.



Sarah and Harry take Adam for a belated Father’s Day meal at Speed Daal but they’re both on edge when Damon calls in.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.