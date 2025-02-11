Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor knows Bobby is hiding a sinister secret

Ryan Connor wants to know what Bobby is up to in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 19 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Ryan Connor tells Daisy that it’s time she paid Carla back the money she owes her and fast. Later, Ryan overhears Bobby on the phone agreeing to pick up some cash for someone and goes into the factory after him. What is Bobby up to? Meanwhile, Lisa is brought in for questioning about what happened to Rob.

Debbie hands out flyers to Todd and Billy for a tea dance for singles at the hotel. After some convincing to get Billy to go, he and Todd attend but when a couple of men offer to buy them drinks, Billy hurries out.

As George berates Todd for dragging Billy along, Todd’s distracted as he catches sight of someone from his past. But who could it be?

Sally and Tim visit Kevin in hospital and when Kevin asserts that Abi needs him and he’s going to discharge himself, Sally orders him back into bed.

Meanwhile, Abi attends her first therapy session and is surprised to bump into a familiar face. Abi returns home and tells Kevin that her therapy session went well and it’s now her turn to look after him.

Abi attends her first therapy session. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel and Kit put pressure on Daisy to find out who’s the father of her baby but she makes out she’s still waiting to hear.

Daisy keeps her secret to herself. (Image credit: ITV)

Cassie takes delivery of two air fryers, hiding one in the hallway and showing the other one to Ken, making out that it was his idea to buy it. Later, Cassie uploads pictures of it onto an auction site and marks it ‘For Sale’.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.