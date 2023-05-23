Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor REFUSES to give evidence!

Ryan Connor can’t face giving evidence in court in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). Note: Coronation Street will air shorter episodes every evening this week to make way for the Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows.

As Ryan Connor leaves for court, Karen admits that she passed on what she gleaned about Daisy’s history of manipulation to Justin’s lawyer.

Ryan is gutted and decides to let himself back into the Street Cars flat, too distressed to face the court.

When he fails to turn up at court, Carla desperately tries to call him but is worried when he doesn’t pick up the phone. Daisy heads to the flat and is stunned when Ryan reveals that Karen was spying on them.

She begs Ryan to reconsider, as without his evidence, Justin could walk free. What will he decide?



Paul reveals that today he’ll find out if he’s suitable for Tofersen treatment and Billy offers to accompany him to his appointment with the MND specialist. The pair are full of nerves ahead of the appointment, but hopeful that there will be good news waiting for them.

Will they get the news they are hoping for or will Paul be left facing an uncertain future?

Realising he’s been sleepwalking again and left the cafe door open, Roy, Nina and Evelyn go out in search of Freddie. Will they find him?

Later, Roy finally plucks up the courage to tell Nina about his operation and hands Evelyn a stack of letters for her to distribute should he die.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.