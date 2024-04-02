Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan DUMPS Daisy Midgeley?

Ryan tells Daisy Midgeley he wants nothing more to do with her in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Daisy Midgeley arrives for work, convinced Carla can’t fire her as her name is on the deeds but Jenny tells her to sling her hook. Daisy then calls at Street Cars flat and tells Ryan that she’s lost everything and she doesn’t want to lose him too. Appalled by her recent behaviour, Ryan orders her to leave. Is it over for Daisy and Ryan?

As Liam gets ready for court, Gary and Maria do their best to bolster his confidence and with his rucksack on his back, Dylan scuttles out of the hotel. A worried Violet calls at No.11 and tells Sean that Dylan has gone missing.

In the Bistro, a nervous Liam picks at his breakfast when Sean and Violet hurry in to reveal that Dylan’s gone awol. As Gary offers to help find Dylan, Liam heads home and unbeknown to him, someone watches from across the street. Dylan drags Liam into the ginnel and after telling him about Mason’s threats, suggests they do a runner to avoid going to court.

Having discovered that Liam’s not at home, Gary and Maria tell Sean and Violet about what’s happened.

Will Liam and Dylan show up for court?

Gary offers to help find Dylan. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Roy answers the phone to receive another volley of abuse and he quickly retreats upstairs.

At No.8, Nick and Shona discuss Roy’s situation as Sam wishes he could pay Roy a visit but Nick doesn’t think it’s a good idea. Sam lies to Shona and tells her that he’s going round to see Hope, but calls at the café and suggests to Roy they have a game of chess.

Sam gives Roy a morale boost. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.3, Ed opens a letter from the insurance company and is pleasantly surprised to see that they’re going to pay out more than he was expecting.

He tells Dee-Dee and Michael that he intends to spend his insurance money on a new set of tools so that he can get back to work but they think he’d be better off using the money to pay off a chunk of his debt.



Also, Toyah finds Leanne watching one of Rowan’s motivational videos and whilst she enthuses about the benefits of his teachings, Toyah remains sceptical.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.