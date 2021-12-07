Coronation Street spoilers: Sally Webster makes an enemy of Maria!

Sally Webster is determined to best Maria when they both run for council in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

A furious Sally Webster tries to talk Maria out of her decision to run for council herself, asserting she has no experience but Maria is insulted and sticks to her guns, pointing out with venom that she has integrity instead, which Sally lacks.

With the Q&A underway, a sneaky Maria forces Sally to explain how she was imprisoned during her mayoral career. Smarting from her humiliation in front of the crowd, a determined Sally vows to beat Maria at her own game. It’s clear that war has been declared between the pair!

Maria plays Sally at her own game. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Adam and Sarah row over his past infidelities after bumping into an old ex from his university days. However, things take a turn when suddenly Sarah’s phone beeps to remind her she’s ovulating. Sarah drags Adam home and their earlier argument is forgotten. But is Sarah kidding herself that Adam has changed? And is he getting sick of the lack of trust in their relationship?

Also, there is trouble for Zeedan when he and Marrium pour over the family’s paperwork, and Marrium tells him that she doesn’t hate him anymore and he’s still the decent man she married. How will she react if she discovers the truth?

To Gail’s relief, Audrey accepts that she needs to book an eye test but is scared of losing her independence. Will she change her mind and continue to drive and deny anything is wrong?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.