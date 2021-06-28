'Coronation Street' spoilers: Sam Blakeman runs away?

Sam Blakeman hears Gail's plans to leave in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) when he and Natasha call at No.8 with a get well card for her.

But when she reveals that she’s off to Thailand tomorrow and doesn’t know when she’ll be back, Sam gets upset and rushes out. Where will he go?

Sam Blakeman and Natasha call at No.8 with a get well card for Gail. But things don't go to plan. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Paul hears about the proposal and warns Billy that if he marries Todd, he’ll live to regret it. But later an ecstatic Billy and Todd announce that they’re engaged! However, there is trouble when Summer hands Todd a letter she found on the porch... Todd opens it to read “Don’t get too comfortable. Your lies will come out”. Who is the mysterious letter writer?

Elsewhere, Tyrone and Alina break the news to Hope and Ruby that they’re going to have a little brother or sister. How will the pair react?

Tyrone faces up to his responsibilities and tells the girls about the baby. (Image credit: ITV)

Carla video calls Izzy and confronts her over her shoddy work. She then tells Sarah that it’s time she was told to return to the factory.

Sarah calls Izzy and tentatively suggests it might be good for her to return to work but does Izzy's neighbour, Fergus, have some different advice for her?

Carla tells Sarah that the situation with Izzy is untenable and if she refuses to come back to work, they’ll have to get rid of her.

Also, Daisy and Ryan put a business proposal to Jenny suggesting a mobile pub with DJ that the punters can hire and set up in their own gardens.

Alya can’t help wondering if Daisy is after her boyfriend.

Coronation Street Airs Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday this week - schedules are subject to change due to the Euro 2020 fixtures.