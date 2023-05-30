Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt confesses EVERYTHING to Adam!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 9th June 2023 on ITV1.
Sarah Platt confesses that she’s slept with Damon in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
In a bid to ease her guilt, Sarah Platt tells Adam that she’s booked them both the day off so they can enjoy some family time. However, as they play a game with Harry he becomes upset and announces that he doesn’t want a new dad.
Sarah tries to convince Adam that Harry’s remark was meaningless before admitting to Harry that she did kiss Damon but would be grateful if he would keep her secret. Distraught, Harry declares to Adam that Sarah’s a liar and he hates her. Shaking like a leaf, Sarah confesses to Adam that she’s slept with Damon.
As Aggie sets about cooking dinner at No.4 Sally paints on a smile, sensing that it’s going to be a disaster. Right on cue, Tim appears wearing Sally’s pink dressing gown, as Patrick and Yvette arrive, totally bewildered by the sight of Tim!
At Gav’s request, Max tracks down his girlfriend, Bec, to the precinct flats. In the café, Bec polishes off her food, taps her number into Max’s phone and heads out leaving Max to pay.
Carla calls a meeting with Stephen and drops the bombshell that she’s selling her share of the factory and has already found a buyer. He’s shocked but manages a smile as he reads an email from the life insurance company confirming his first payment. Will Elaine agree when he suggests remortgaging Redbank in order to buy out Carla’s share of Underworld?
Daniel assures Daisy that with Crystal gone, Ryan will need her friendship more than ever.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.