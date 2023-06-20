Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt is PREGNANT — but who is the dad?

Sarah Platt isn’t sure who the father of her baby is In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Sarah Platt joins Dee-Dee in the Rovers, but as she takes a sip of her wine, she suddenly baulks and, worried she might be pregnant, hurries out.

Back at home she looks at her positive pregnancy test in total shock. Stealing herself, she hands Adam the pregnancy test and admits that she doesn’t know who the father is, him or Damon. How will Adam react?



As Max heads towards Bec’s flat, Gav approaches and explains that he’s been released from the STC and he intends to marry Bec. When Max reveals that she has moved on and she’s going out with him now, Gav’s furious and grabs him. Spotting Bec, Max shouts at her to run, but is Bec hiding her own secrets?



Gav threatens Max. (Image credit: ITV)

Roy shows Evelyn the schedule he’s drawn up for Freddie’s care. But when Evelyn realises she’s got Freddie whilst Roy takes Yasmeen to a meeting of the Historical Society, she’s less than impressed.

Evelyn has trouble sharing. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie orders Paul and Billy to enjoy some quality time together while she cleans the flat. Billy suggests Paul should come up with a bucket list while he’s still fit enough.

Later, Paul’s clearly touched when Gemma organises a game of darts and instructs Billy, Todd and Bernie to throw with their weaker hands.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.