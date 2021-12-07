‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Sarah Platt meets Adam’s ex!

Sarah is excited as she meets up with Lydia and her son, Finn, and introduces them to Adam in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

But there is trouble when Lydia pales and, alluding to the fact that she had a relationship with Adam at uni, makes her excuses and quickly leaves with Finn in tow.

Under Sarah’s steely gaze, Adam admits his relationship with Lydia was years ago and he can’t really remember. Sarah’s unimpressed, is this the end for these two?

Things grow tense between Adam and Sarah. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Audrey looks sheepish as she arrives in a neck brace having had another car accident. However she is still in denial about her eyesight. Will anyone get through to poor Audrey?

Will Audrey face up to the truth? (Image credit: ITV)

At the hospital, a suspicious Emma decides to quiz Dr Handley about Curtis’ condition, but he refuses to be drawn and discuss his patient’s medical conditions.

Frustrated, Emma decides to call Neville. As she grills him about Curtis’ illness will Neville tell-all about his connection to Curtis? And if he tells the truth, is Emma really ready to confront Curtis over his lies?

Also, Maria is incensed when Sally agrees to lend her support to a new housing development outlined for the Red Rec if elected, having been promised the first refusal on the show home.

As Sally prepares for her election Q&A, Maria steams in and tells her she’s withdrawing her support and going to run for council herself. Sally’s horrified, can she get Maria to back down, or are the two women heading for a showdown?

Finally, Marrium asks Zeedan for his help. Will he agree to it so he can get rid of her quicker?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.