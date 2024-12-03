Coronation Street spoilers: Scheming Kit Green does the unthinkable!

Kit Green asserts his authority in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 11 December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

With the car crash a mystery, Debbie learns her burnt-out car was found, and her insurance is invalid due to the keys being left in the ignition.

Shona confesses to Adam about her injured arm admitting it is a result of being almost run over by a car linked to Debbie's stolen car.

Craig sees Shona out of the station and tells Kit Green the case is far from closed. When Kit overhears Craig on the phone double-checking CCTV footage, he kills the call and asserts that he’s in charge of the case - what is he hiding?

Gail and Jesse have a big announcement for the Platt family. Later, when Harry emerges with a fistful of cash, David and Jesse mask their panic. How will they get out of this?

Elsewhere, David finds Shona’s coat in the wheelie bin, bloodied and torn. How did it get there?

The Platts are stunned by Gail and Jesse's announcement. (Image credit: ITV1)

Joel’s parents approach Dee-Dee and invite her to join them at a memorial service in honour of Joel’s birthday. Insisting she’s too busy, Dee-Dee ushers Gus and Anthea out as Max passes by with Frankie in his pram. Max stops and introduces them to Lauren’s son but when Dee-Dee reveals who they are, Max is mortified.

Max has an awkward run-in with Joel's parents (Image credit: ITV1)

Sarah urges Bethany to make a decision, either forgive Daniel or leave him. What will she decide to do?

When Steve shows Alya the letter from Evelyn demanding £325 in damages for her backgammon set, Alya advises him to pay it. He pays her the money but when Evelyn admits that the solicitor’s letter was a fake and she wrote it herself, Alya’s amused.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.