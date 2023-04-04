Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid KILLS again?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) is Stephen Reid behind Rufus’ death?



Stephen Reid is forced to agree to Rufus’s demand for 50% of the profits. As Rufus heads out, Michael shows Suki in, the reporter from the Gazette. While Stephen and Suki conduct their interview about Nippersnapper, Michael’s increasingly annoyed to be overlooked and heads out.

When Stephen orders Michael back to work, he takes great pleasure in telling him that he can stick his job as he’s meeting Rufus later who’s offered him a far better job in London.

Michael arrives at the house to see Rufus but gets no reply to the doorbell. Hearing loud music from inside, Michael calls Rufus and leaves him a voicemail… where is Rufus and has Stephen done something to him?



Sarah and Leanne are gutted when Adam and Dee Dee’s new evidence sees Damon released. Damon assures Sarah that he’s not out to cause trouble and won’t say a word about their liaison but later Dee-Dee confronts Sarah over her relationship with him.

In a desperate bid to put thoughts of Damon behind her, Sarah kisses Adam passionately and suggests that perhaps now’s the time to try for another baby. Will Adam smell a rat?

Sarah is forced to throw Adam off the scent. (Image credit: ITV)

Eileen tells a guilty George that she is pleased he decided not to invest in Glenda’s business. But she is furious when she overhears Glenda saying only two kids have signed up and a horrified George pointing out that he can’t afford to lose £5k

Clearly exhausted, Roy admits to Shona that Freddie kept him up all night with his barking.

Later, he confides in Evelyn that Melvyn died and he’s inherited Freddie on a permanent basis. Roy tells Shona that he’s going to drop Freddie at the dog shelter as it’s for the best but Evelyn’s horrified when she finds out what he’s done.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.