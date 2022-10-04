Coronation Street spoilers: Stu Carpenter finds out the truth

Bridget finally tells Stu Carpenter the truth about Charlie’s death in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bridget and Eliza are enjoying brunch with Yasmeen and Stu but as Eliza asks Stu about life in prison it becomes too much for Bridget who runs out to the garden. Stu follows her to comfort her and talks about how angry he was at being in jail for something he didn’t do but is shocked by what she reveals. Meanwhile, Dee-Dee leaves Alya a voicemail explaining that the DNA results are due tomorrow…

Maria’s unsettled by the disparaging comments under an online article about her rehoming of refugees. Maria shows David and Shona a troll’s comment that gives away where she works. David pops home and asks Max if he can use his laptop but he’s suspicious when Max refuses. When Maria reveals her home address has not been revealed, David confides to Shona that he believes Max is behind it, as revenge over Daryan. Shona’s worried as David vows to confront him but Max denies having anything to do with it. Is he lying?

David points the finger at Max. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer begs Aaron to let her share his burden, but he tells her he has to focus on his dad and walks away. She finds Billy entertaining a couple, Mike and Esther, in the flat. Explaining they are running a charity clothes swap event, Billy volunteers Summer to help.

Summer refuses to give up on Aaron. (Image credit: ITV)

Tim feels a fraud when Sally plans a night out at the bistro tomorrow, as another thank you for her perfect anniversary present. Later, Aggie tells Tim she made out to Ed that the necklace Tim bought her was an old one and he agrees not to contradict her story.

Ken’s gobsmacked when Tracy apologises for making a scene on his birthday and offers to cook lunch for Wendy to welcome her into the family. Wendy arrives at No.1, grateful for Tracy’s olive branch but Ken’s furious when she dishes up her offering - Deirdre’s speciality, stuffed marrow! Can Wendy give as good as she gets and win Tracy over?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.