Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman’s baby secret is OUT

Summer Spellman is forced to tell Amy the truth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street — see our TV Guide for full listings.

When Amy finds morning sickness pills in the bin, Summer Spellman is forced to admit that she lost her baby over a week ago. Will Amy force her to tell Mike and Esther the truth or will Summer continue to lie to them?

Griff makes out he was attacked by four Muslim lads and, on his instruction, Max uploads a video of his injuries together with a racist commentary…

Mary suffers a panic attack at rehearsal but after some coaching from Martha, she gives a great performance. When Martha invites them all to join her at a play that evening, Ken makes out Wendy’s too busy but he’d be happy to go. But Brian’s unsettled by their obvious chemistry…

Brian worries about Ken and Martha. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz and Tyrone present Hope with a new laptop for her birthday but she has other things on her mind and asks about an old cassette player. Discovering one in her pass the parcel at her party, Hope rushes home where she listens to the tape of John Stape. Meanwhile, when Fiz admits she dreads all the planning for their wedding and wishes they could just skip straight to the day, Tyrone secretly forms a plan. He confides in Chesney that he’s moved their wedding to Christmas Day as a surprise for Fiz.

When Adam offers to sue Six Fellas for the injuries he sustained, a despairing Stephen is forced to go along with it. Meanwhile, Sarah reveals that she and Michael have everything in place and as soon as they receive his £10k, the business will be up and running.

Coronation Street continues next week, air dates will be confirmed after the final group stage match on Friday 2 December.