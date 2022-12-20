Coronation Street spoilers: Teddy Thompkins DEAD after run-in with Stephen?

Teddy Thompkins is hit by a van in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Jenny reveals that Teddy Thompkins will be dropping by later to discuss what he’s found out, Stephen’s filled with dread that the game is up. His day goes from bad to worse when Adam explains he’s been contacted by Six Fellas but when he says they want to settle out of court, Stephen wonders if his luck is changing.

As Teddy heads to the Rovers, clearly the worse for wear, Stephen catches him. Teddy reveals that Leo never arrived in Canada, the texts he sent came from Weatherfield and he intends to break the news to Jenny. But as Teddy crosses the street, he’s hit by a van.

Nick clocks the accident with horror as Teddy lies unconscious in the road. Will he survive?

Stephen knows Teddy is close to the truth. (Image credit: ITV)

Todd apologises to Sean for coming onto Laurence but when he insists their flirting was mutual, Sean loses his temper. Elsewhere, Laurence confides that it’s the anniversary of Lindsey’s death, he still feels guilty for marrying her and must buy her parents some flowers. Later, Todd’s intrigued when he finds Mary and Rita discussing the death of Laurence’s wife and how it was big news at the time.

Touched by their kindness, Summer tells Mike and Esther she’s prepared to talk to their solicitor about surrogacy. But when Billy arrives at the house, having received a call from Esther, Summer’s shocked to see him. What will he make of her decision?

Elsewhere, Carla’s disappointed when Peter reveals he’s agreed to work on New Year’s Eve.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.