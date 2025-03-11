Coronation Street spoilers: The end for Tracy Barlow and Rob?

Is this the end for Tracy Barlow and Rob in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Airs on Wednesday 19 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Rob persuades Tracy Barlow to meet up with his contact and collect his fake passport. Mary watches intrigued as Tracy accepts a package in the ginnel.

As Tracy returns and urges Rob to get going, they’re startled by Mary hammering on the door. Rob tries to make his escape but his legs give way and he screams in pain. Tracy manages to get rid of Mary but when she enters the kitchen she’s horrified to see Rob lying on the floor.

When Rob suggests that they should leave together and start a new life, Tracy’s stunned.

Sean visits Dylan and reveals how Brody tried to blackmail him but he intends to report him. Dylan’s horrified and begs Sean to let him handle it.

Later, Dylan tells Brody that there’s no way his Dad will smuggle in a phone but he’s got him to agree not to report the incident. Brody and his mates enter Dylan’s room to teach him a lesson.

Having taken a call from the hotel informing her there’s a problem with the electrics, Debbie enlists Mick’s help to sort it out. When Mick explains that it was a planned outage and she was sent an email from her energy company, Debbie’s adamant she never received it and refuses to pay Mick.

Will he resort to desperate measures to get his money?

Debbie refuses to pay Mick. (Image credit: ITV)

Over lunch, Julie explains to Eileen and Todd that she wants to discuss her funeral but Eileen can’t face it and heads out.

Eileen can’t face the reality of Julie's situation. (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee discusses the adoption process with her social worker and confirms that she’d like to arrange a meeting with the prospective parents.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.