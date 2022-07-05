Coronation Street spoilers: The Platts are at war!

Coronation Street's Stephen is pushed out as the Platt family meal descends into chaos in tonight’s episode (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the bistro, Gail hosts a Platt family lunch to welcome Stephen home, but it soon descends into chaos when David and Sarah embark on a slanging match over Audrey’s money. Disgusted with the pair of them, Audrey walks out and Stephen’s embarrassed.

Later, worried about Audrey’s state of mind, Sarah leans on David to put things right…

Audrey tries to bring her family together. (Image credit: ITV)

Sensing Maria is nervous about going to a lunch meeting on her own, Kelly offers to accompany her. Maria is shaken when Jimmy approaches her and warns her to keep her nose out of matters she doesn’t understand. But things go from bad to worse when a creepy guy approaches and tells her how much he enjoyed her online video, running out she gets a notification telling her that her phone is being tracked.

When Gary calls, a petrified Maria tells him that she thinks she’s being followed. As she scrabbles in her bag looking for the tracking device, she hears footsteps and in a panic, grabs a can of hairspray and turns… but who will she attack?

Later, Maria finds the tracking device in her bag and she destroys it before she and Gary call the police. As Gary, Kelly and Liam tuck into pizza, Maria draws the blinds, convinced someone might be watching them.

Elsewhere, Aggie lays down the law and tells Ed that he’s fixing Steve’s roof for mates rates and that’s an end to the matter. Ronnie shows Ed and Paul a photo of a derelict pub and suggests that together they buy it, knock it down and redevelop the site for housing. Will Aggie agree?

Aggie is sceptical of Ed's plans. (Image credit: ITV)

Phill seeks Tyrone’s advice about how to make sure Fiz knows exactly how he feels about her. Later, Fiz is stunned when Phill arrives outside Underworld with a boombox blaring holding up cards containing the words of Fiz’s favourite love songs. But to the amusement of the factory girls, he gets the cards muddled up…

Sally suggests to Tim that he should listen to Sting’s interview about tantric sex as it could be the key to a successful love life. Tim prepares a romantic meal for Sally and tells her he’s feeling much more positive and reckons it won’t be long before things are back to normal in the bedroom.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.