‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: The police question Roy Cropper

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings) the police ask Roy Cropper about what happened between Abi Franklin and Corey Brent...

As the raging storm intensifies and the waters continue to rise around them, the desperate residents of Weatherfield find themselves in the middle of a real-life horror story with Abi, Corey, Jenny and Johnny Connor all trapped in rising water underground in the Victorian sewers.

Meanwhile, the police come knocking at the cafe and have some follow-up questions for Roy Cropper about what happened between Abi and Corey in the sewer, will he tell the truth about what he saw? And will the police believe his story?

Roy Cropper is torn about whether to stay quiet. (Image credit: ITV)

Underground in the sewer, Johnny hears Jenny’s desperate cries for help and battles his way through the water towards her. As the water continues to rise, Johnny assures her that it’s only a matter of time before someone rescues them.

But is Johnny kidding himself as the storm rages around them? And if the pair manage to escape will they finally decide to give their relationship another go?

After their epic showdown and Leanne's desperate escape during the lashing rain and winds, have either Leanne or Harvey survived? And if so will Harvey continue to seek revenge on those he thinks have wronged him?

An emotional Dev sits at Aadi’s bedside, willing him to wake up, will this heartbroken father have to live with the knowledge that he rescued his daughter and left his son to die in the car crash?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.