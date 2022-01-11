‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tim Metcalfe collapses!

Tim Metcalfe clutching his chest and falls to the ground in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

When Tim Metcalfe goes back to Aggie’s for a brew and a chat after his hospital appointment, Sally spots his location on the tracker and starts to wonder if Shona’s theory about the two of them is correct. When she spots Aggie through the window putting a comforting arm around Tim she screams with fury and frustration so Aggie ushers her inside.

As Tim plucks up the courage to tell Sally the truth, he’s suddenly wracked with pain and collapses, clutching his chest. At the hospital, Sally is stunned and hurt to discover that Tim is awaiting a triple heart bypass operation. It’s a double whammy for Faye who also arrives at the hospital angry that she didn’t know. Will Sally feel betrayed and leave Tim in his time of need or will she put his lies behind her to support him?

Aggie and Sally are stunned when Tim clutches his chest! (Image credit: ITV)

Dev calls at No.5 with a food parcel and Gemma’s delighted, but Chesney refuses his charity when suddenly the electricity goes off. The social worker arrives and takes in the scene of chaos. Will Bernie come to the rescue?

Proud Chesney won't accept Dev's kind gesture. (Image credit: ITV)

Mrs Crawshaw takes a seat in Daniel’s class but is shocked when no pupils turn up. They discover Amy and Summer are leading a protest against the upskirters and Daniel secretly phones the Gazette. The reporter from the Gazette arrives at the protest, but how will Mrs Crawshaw react in the face of the raging pupils? Will it be a success and will Amy’s suspension be overturned?

Craig tells Roy about the crutch with the initials THS and how he’s trying to trace the owner and Roy suggests that the crutch might belong to Trafford Health Services. Is the game up for Faye and Emma?

In the salon flat, an elated Craig Tinker taps away on his laptop and reveals the crutch belongs to Trafford Health Services. Emma masks her panic and heads out to find Faye. Can they throw Craig off the scent before it’s too late?

Emma hides her panic and Craig Tinker gets a lead. (Image credit: ITV)

Carla calls at the Rovers hoping for lunch with Jenny but is miffed when she realises that her friend has a date with Leo. In the Rovers, Leo introduces Jenny to his house mates, Faith and Myles, and she is reminded once again of the age gap between them. She is thinking about saying something to him when he suddenly suggests that he would like her to meet his parents, Jenny’s taken aback and promises to think about it but it’s clear she thinks they won’t approve of the age gap and things are moving way faster then she is comfortable with. Will she be a hit with Leo's parents or is it time to end things?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.