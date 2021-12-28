‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tim Metcalfe confides in Aggie

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Tim Metcalfe is relieved when Aggie accompanies him to his appointment.

Sally is feeling rejected by Tim Metcalfe and insists that he goes on a run with her - but worried about his heart he starts to slow down and lets Sally go on ahead. Later, Aggie secretly goes with him for his appointment after he refuses again to tell Sally but he is shocked when the consultant tells him he needs a triple heart bypass. Is now the time to tell Sally and will Aggie encourage him to do so, and how will Sally react when she learns Tim kept such a huge secret from her?

Also, after putting pressure on Emma to keep their secret and stay away from the police station, a fearful Faye suddenly realises that she needs her help if they’re both going to stay out of prison! Will Emma agree to help? And how will Faye cope if she finds herself back in jail again after only just being let out?

As Yasmeen and Stu get the restaurant ready for tomorrow’s reopening, Alya reminds Zeedan that it’s time he got rid of Marrium. In Victoria Garden, Zeedan and Marrium admit they’re going to miss each other and kiss tenderly. But is the kiss really as innocent as it seems?

When Daniel wants to know why Lydia lost her job, a frosty Sarah suggests he asks Adam - can Adam make things right again and win back Sarah's trust?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 7.30pm.