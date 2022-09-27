Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe impresses Sally

Tim Metcalfe is in Sally’s good books in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tim pretends to have forgotten his wedding anniversary in a bid to wind up Sally. But his plan backfires when she tears up his card and leaves No.4 in a huff. He tracks her down and, apologising for his prank, presents her with a beautiful necklace for their anniversary.

As a reward for his thoughtful gift, Sally decks out No.4 as a romantic grotto and cooks Tim a special anniversary meal.

Grateful, Tim gives Aggie a necklace to say thanks for helping him but she can't help feeling guilty when Dee-Dee admires it.

Aaron’s dad arrives at the garage visibly drunk and volatile and threatens Aaron over the stolen cash and weed but he’s quickly sent packing by Kevin. Aaron later meets up with Summer and she is shocked to discover that his dad was waiting for him and attacked him when he got home.

Having heard from Fiz about Aaron stealing weed from his dad, Paul calls at the flower shop flat and lays into him for leading Summer astray. When Paul grabs his bruised arm, Aaron winces in pain and lashes out, punching Paul in the face as Summer watches in shock.

Paul tells Billy he’s reporting him to the police. But when Aaron explains to Billy that his dad regularly beats him Billy is sympathetic and heads off to stop Paul from reporting him. Will he get to him in time?

Aaron's violent dad arrives on the Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee admits to Alya she’s decided not to return to her job in LA but hasn’t told her family yet. When she calls into Speed Daal with paperwork for Alya to sign, Zeedan realises she hasn’t dropped Stu’s case at all. Dee-Dee is furious at Alya’s duplicity but after listening to her reasoning she says she will send the cup off and if Stu changes his mind then they will have the results for him.

Wendy calls at No.1 and explains she was shocked by Ken’s declaration but shares his feelings and would like to be his companion. Will Mary get the gig when she says she will relinquish her leading role?

David and Shona are delighted by Max’s glowing report from the PRU and decide they will ask Weatherfield High to take him back.

Max engages Maria in conversation to throw Chris and Blake off his tail, and while his ploy works, he’s forced to accept Maria’s invitation to join her in meeting a teenage refugee.

When Max reports that Maria introduced him to a refugee called Daryan and they got on well, Shona’s impressed and reveals David’s enquiring about him returning to his old school.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.