Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe in SHOCK collapse!

Sally calls the ambulance when Tim collapses in Wednesday's hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the hotel, as Tim Metcalfe and Sally kiss passionately but Tim’s heart starts to pound and he becomes short of breath. Realising the gig is up, he panics and confesses to Sally that he’s taken an erectile dysfunction tablet before collapsing on the bed.

Horrified, Sally calls an ambulance. Will Tim be ok? And if he is, will he confess to Sally that he never went to see Dr Gaddas about his condition?

Sally's night of passion turns sour. (Image credit: ITV)

When Toyah reveals that she’s let Abi take Alfie for a walk by herself, Imran’s horrified and is furious with her for putting his son at risk. Imran finds her at Red Rec and demands to know what she’s playing at.

Later, In Victoria Garden, Abi calls Matty and confirms that she’s happy to wait a week for the fake passports...

Imran thinks Abi has manipulated Toyah. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy and Amy are shocked to see Ken and Daniel sharing a laugh together. Tracy rails at Daniel and threatens to report him to Mrs Crawshaw. She later calls at the barber’s in a bid to recruit David on her mission to sabotage Daniel’s job, what will David decide?

At No.1, Tracy lambasts Ken for taking Daniel’s side, while Max returns from his first day at the new school on a high.

Tracy wants Daniel to pay. (Image credit: ITV)

In the factory, Michael’s fascinated to realise Fiz was married to John Stape the serial killer and she storms out, awash with humiliation.

Coronation Street continues at 8.00pm on Friday.