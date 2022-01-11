‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tim Metcalfe tells Sally the truth?

Tim Metcalfe has a surprise in store for Sally in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

A determined Sally calls at No.13 and confides in Abi how she’s been tracking Tim, he’s currently at a hotel and she intends to confront him and his fancy piece. Spotting Tim in the hotel bar with a bottle of fizz and two glasses, Sally confronts him about his ‘other woman’. Is it time Tim finally confessed to Sally that he is sick or will he be able to talk his way out of another tricky situation?

Sally plays detective. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Summer receives a message from Mrs Crawshaw summoning her to a meeting and Amy insists she’ll go along to support her and make their case clear.

Billy is proud of Summer. (Image credit: ITV)

A reporter comes to do a story on Joseph’s disappearance but Bernie is humiliated when Dev quickly quotes the report straight when she refers to Dev as Bernie’s partner. Is this the end for this fledgling couple? Meanwhile, Joseph is caught in the act…

A despondent Alya tells Zeedan that Yasmeen has given half her shifts to agency staff as she can’t bear to work alongside her. Zeedan calls in Speed Daal to find Stu tearing his hair out about the state of the business. When Stu reveals that the agency staff never showed up, Zeedan grabs an apron and sets to in the kitchen. Does he have a plan to get Yasmeen and Alya back on track?

When Craig strikes a £20 wager with Tyrone that he’s going to find the original owner of the wooden crutch, Faye’s heart sinks. Will she finally come clean about the accident?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.