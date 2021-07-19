‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Todd Grimshaw is exposed!
Airs Wednesday 28 July 2021 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Todd Grimshaw (played by Gareth Pierce) makes it to the big screen when Will puts his revenge plan into action at the calendar launch in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
In tonight’s first episode of the ITV soap, Billy (played by Daniel Brocklebank) tells Mary they’ve booked their wedding for 5 weeks’ time. But when Summer lets slip that Todd gave Billy £1000 towards the halfway house, Will realises that Todd ripped him off.
As Will lists all Todd’s crimes and reveals the lengths he went to in a bid to split up Billy and Paul, Summer’s horrified. She decides to confront Todd. Can he convince her none of it’s true?
Determined to expose Todd, a vengeful Will sends a video to Paul. As the locals gather in Victoria Garden for the calendar launch party, Paul swaps the laptop for his own. Having introduced the film, Emma presses play on the laptop. To Todd’s horror, the film turns out to be an incriminating video of him telling Will how he successfully split up Billy and Paul. Billy's eagerness to have fun turns to horror as he stares at Todd.
PC Brody sits Craig (played by Colson Smith) down and confides in him that James and Michael have lodged a formal complaint about the arrest and accused him of racism. How will Craig react?
Toyah and Imran visit a dejected Kelly and assure that she might not have her Mum’s support, but they’ll be there for her every step of the way.
Coronation Street continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV.
