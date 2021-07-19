‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Todd Grimshaw is locked up?

Todd Grimshaw could soon find himself locked up in Coronation Street.

Todd Grimshaw (played by Gareth Pierce) is arrested as his lies are exposed in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 8:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Billy stares at Todd in utter disgust before heading off, unable to process the betrayal and deception during their time together. Can Summer make him feel any better and reassure him that Todd fooled not only him but everyone else?

Back on the street, Billy, Summer, and Paul watch as Craig turns up to arrest Todd for theft and is led away. Will Billy apologise to Paul for not believing him?

Billy and Summer are disgusted to realise they have been duped. (Image credit: ITV)

In the police station, PC Brody sidles up to Craig and asks him not to mention the fact that he thought James’s driving was fine and didn’t warrant being pulled over. What will Craig do - stick to his morals and possibly lose his job or keep quiet?

Meanwhile, Grace reveals that she’s re-launched his website to include the baby-grows and suggests she and Michael go upstairs.

In the bistro, Steve, Dev, Tim and Chesney feel guilty at missing the calendar launch party. The quartet decide to troop over to Victoria Garden only to find Mary clearing up. They’re all left stunned when explains how the calendar launch never took place and they ended up watching Todd’s confession instead.

Emma and Curtis are touched to see Steve, Tim, Dev and Chesney have gone to the trouble of advertising the calendar in their windows and declare the day a success after all.

Emma and Curtis are chuffed to see the Street has pulled together to support them. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelly describes her childhood to the social worker, explaining how her Mum would knock her about and then go missing for days.

Meanwhile, Hope accuses Tyrone of spending all his money on the new baby and nothing on her.

Coronation Street continues with a one-hour episode on Friday at 7:30pm on ITV.