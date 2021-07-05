‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Todd Grimshaw steals a dead body!

Todd Grimshaw's day goes from bad to worse in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

After almost getting caught trying to steal a heat pump to sell on the black market and get money to pay off his blackmailer, Will, Todd Grimshaw's day gets even worse.

After hiding from Ed at the builders' yard, Todd returns the funeral van to George, making out that he simply borrowed it to help a friend in a crisis and would never have taken it had he known there was a dead body in the back.

But while Todd is trying to lie his way out of trouble with George, Ed has reported the heat pump as stolen and local police officer, Craig, is trying to work out who has taken it.

Craig asks Ed if he has fallen out with anyone recently, and when Ed remembers how annoyed Paul was when he didn't get his wages, Ed mentions Paul might have taken the pump.

Ed thinks Paul might have been the one to steal the heat pump. (Image credit: ITV)

Craig soon finds Paul in the Rovers a little worse for wear and starts to question him about the heat pump. Of course, Paul has no idea what Craig is on about, and soon he is shocked when the police manhandle him into the back of the police car.

Billy and Todd watch on as Craig takes Paul down to the station, but will Paul manage to prove his innocence?

Later, Todd meets Will in the ginnel and assures him he will have his cash in 24 hours. But while Todd is desperate to pay off his blackmailer, Eileen is getting it in the neck from George over her trouble-making son... George isn't impressed about the debacle with the body earlier on, will Eileen manage to persuade George to give Todd another chance?

Fiz agrees to do the newspaper interview with Chris. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Ryan tells Daisy that he has landed a new gig in Val-d'Isere and she is quick to suggest that she could go along with him for moral support, but will he agree?

Also, Fiz meets with Chris and agrees to do the article about Tyrone leaving her for Alina, and Emma and Curtis try and talk Kevin into doing their naked calendar shoot.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this week.