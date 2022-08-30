Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Battersby is in BIG trouble

Saira watches as Toyah Battersby kisses Spider in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Saira approaches Toyah in the street and accuses her of murdering Imran so that she could be with her new boyfriend. Toyah assures her that’s not true but Griff steps in as Saira refuses to let it go. Griff suggests they teach Saira a lesson by letting the tyres down on her gas guzzling car but Spider warns Toyah that with her trial looming, she’d best not get involved, especially when Griff shows Spider a petrol canister and suggests they torch Saira’s car instead.

He begs Toyah to cut ties with Griff, revealing he’s in love with her and his marriage is over. As they kiss on the balcony, agreeing to keep their relationship under wraps until after the trial, a furious Saira stares up at them. How will she get her revenge?

Saira is convinced that Toyah Habeeb killed Imran. (Image credit: ITV)

James is told he has a condition called cardiomyopathy and will be fitted with an ICD to prevent further cardiac arrests. As James is wheeled away to theatre, Aggie breaks down. Will James’ surgery be a success?

Aggie blames herself as James is wheeled in to theatre. (Image credit: ITV)

In Speed Daal, Zeedan surveys the empty bookings diary, worrying that Stu’s reputation is ruining the business. As Stu heads home, two lads harrass him in the street, branding him a murderer.

Later, Roy tells Zeedan about the attack.

Stu is attacked! (Image credit: ITV)

With Liam and Jake fighting over the Xbox, Kelly suggests they watch videos on her laptop instead. But when they spot she’s been researching Gretna Green, she quickly changes the subject.

Having heard about Gretna Green, Maria’s adamant they need to put a stop to Kelly’s crazy plan. But Gary warns her that if they try to stop Kelly marrying Aadi, they could end up driving her away for good…

In a bid to impress, Sam turns up at Jalena’s party sporting a football top and trainers. Jalena reveals she has no interest in football and was going to suggest they meet up for a game of chess, but now he’s into football she’s invited John instead and Sam’s crushed…

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.