Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz together again?

In tonight's hour-long episode of Coronation Street will sparks fly between Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz?

When Tyrone Dobbs offers her a lift home, Fiz is touched and admits that she never had this trouble when she lived at No.9. As Tyrone pulls up outside he new house, she offers to show him around. Is there a spark between the pair and will they act on it?

Abi films Ben as he buys some drugs, but he clocks her watching. She decides to give Ben a choice, either he admits that Imran paid him to lie or she’ll share her video of him buying drugs with his boss and the police. What will he do?

Sally offers to accompany Tim to the doctor’s, but he insists he wants to go on his own. Kirk finds Tim loitering outside the medical centre but he makes excuses and does a runner. He later lies to Sally, making out that the doctor said his condition is nothing to worry about and perfectly normal after a major operation.

Peter calls the Gazette and asks them to run an article about Mr Thorne’s unethical medical practices. He then asks Aggie to dig through the NHS records and provide him with any information which might incriminate Mr Thorne. A worried Aggie explains that she can’t afford to risk her job, but will she decide to help?

Meanwhile, Summer tries to call Aaron but it goes straight to voicemail.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.