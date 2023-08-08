Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs meets his MOTHER!

Tyrone Dobbs gets the mother of all surprises in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Tyrone Dobbs leaves a message for Evelyn letting her know it is the girls’ show today at the Bistro and they would love her support.

Over at the precinct, Evelyn and Cassie move into a rented flat when Evelyn gets the message but she tells Cassie she won’t be going as she can’t leave her on her own. But Cassie has other ideas and convinces Evelyn to let her go out to grab a coffee as she has been clean for weeks and is bored. However, Evelyn fears the worst when she spots that her purse is missing.

Meanwhile, Cassie has arrived at the Bistro where Tyrone recognises her as Cath, the friend of James and wonders if she’s heard anything from Evelyn. A breathless Evelyn hurries into the bistro, just in time to hear Cassie reveal to Tyrone that she’s his Mum! How will he react?



Also, Peter tells Carla to keep an eye on Stephen as he can’t be trusted.

Meanwhile, Lou comes to the factory for a meeting but reveals that she is really there to uncover who stole the tie pin.



Lou puts Stephen on the spot. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Roy leaves a message for Shona, hoping she might have heard from Lauren. When Shona reveals that neither she nor Max has seen her since yesterday, he becomes increasingly worried.

Lauren calls at No.8 for her things and inadvertently lets slip to Max and Shona that she made a pass at Roy as that is what men expect. Will she pack her bags and leave the street for good or will Roy catch up with her in time?

Lauren's cover is blown. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan pulls out a box of steroids from under his bed, but despairs when he discovers the vials have leaked. Pointing out that he barely leaves his bedroom these days, Carla urges him to go out and meet Alya for lunch. Later, Alya confides in Carla that Ryan seemed restless and preoccupied over lunch.



Ronnie shows Ed a property ripe for their next development project. When Ed reckons it’s a big job that wouldn’t show any return for years, Ronnie criticises his lack of ambition.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.