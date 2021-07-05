‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs wants revenge!

Tyrone Dobbs is furious with Fiz after Alina reads the article about their affair in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

Having read the article an angry Alina confronts Fiz, pointing out that she never set out to steal Tyrone from her. Tyrone calls at the furniture shop and confronts Fiz over the article. At Alina’s suggestion, he approaches Daniel hoping that he’ll write an article telling their side of the story - but will Daniel agree?

Meanwhile, Fiz is flattered when a furniture shop customer, Phill, suggests they meet for a drink.

Tyrone Dobbs wants to put his own side of the story across. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, the police question Paul about the stolen heat pump. Having kept £1k from the heat pump money for himself, Todd tells Billy and Summer he got a bonus from work and he’s going to spend it on a family holiday. Will they smell a rat?

Paul fumes as he protests his innocence at the police station. (Image credit: ITV)

Curtis realises he’s miscounted and signed up 13 models for the charity calendar, while Brian agrees to take the photos.

Later. Emma and Curtis agree that they’d like to take their relationship to the next level - but will Emma regret putting her heart on the line?

Emma finds her calendar guy in Curtis. (Image credit: ITV)

When Natasha calls to ask if Sam can stay the night with them, Nick’s thrilled and Leanne’s pleased to see him so happy. But later, Natasha calls at Nick’s flat and tells him that there’s been a change of plan and Sam won’t be coming to stay after all. What is she playing at?

Also, George calls at No.11 and explains to Mary that he owes Eileen an apology.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.