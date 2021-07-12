'Coronation Street' spoilers: WHO does Abi Franklin see naked?

Abi Franklin gets an eyeful at the garage when Kevin STRIPS OFF on Coronation Street!

Abi Franklin (played by Sally Carman) sees a LOT more of Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) than she was expecting on Coronation Street! (ITV, 7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



In the first of tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, preparations are underway for the naked calendar photoshoot.



Garage boss Kevin is getting ready for his close-up... and drops his bathrobe just as fiancee/employee Abi walks in!



Luckily, Abi finds the situation hilarious. And let's face it, Abi has probably seen it all before!



But further along the Street, how will Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) react when she walks into the corner shop to encounter naked owner, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) behind the counter?

Debbie gets more than she bargained for when she pops into the corner shop on Coronation Street! (Image credit: ITV)

Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) and her boyfriend Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) are busy getting Dev's photoshoot for the calendar set-up.



But Curtis rushes off after receiving a MYSTERY phonecall.



Curtis lies to Emma that he has a dentist appointment.



However, Emma's dad Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) later gets word that Bistro waiter Curtis has been spotted at the restaurant with another woman!



WHAT is going on?



Steve storms over to the Bistro determined to find out what Curtis is up to.

Steve becomes suspicious when Debbie reveals she saw Curtis at the Bistro with a mystery woman on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) theft of the heat pump from the builder's yard has consequences for Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) when it is discovered that the insurance won't cover the cost of a new heat pump, which was meant for the halfway house.



Todd feels super-guilty but needs the money from selling the stolen equipment to pay off blackmailer Will.



But Todd is in for another surprise when he walks in on a conversation between vicar Billy and the bishop.



Billy has reached a BIG decision about the future, but what is it?

Billy has some news for the bishop on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is thrilled when his ex, Natasha Blakeman asks if he can look after their son Sam (Jude Riordan) for the week.



Sam quickly makes himself at home, but how will Nick's partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) react when she discovers Sam has covered the walls of her late son Oliver's bedroom with his astronomy posters?

Sam comes to stay with Nick and Leanne on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV.