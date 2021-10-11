‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Will Johnny Connor and Jenny survive?

Will anyone rescue Johnny Connor and Jenny from the sewer in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

In the final episode of the week, Weatherfield lives up to its name as the huge climatic event brings death and destruction to the cobbles.

As the water below continues to rise, Johnny Connor and Jenny scream for help as they cling to the ladder. On the street above ground, David and Shona help Leo prise open the manhole cover outside the factory. To David’s horror, Shona takes matters into her own hands and, grabbing a rope, disappears down the manhole in search of Johnny and Jenny.

Will any of them get out alive? And will David ever forgive himself for letting Shona go down and help those needing rescuing?

At the hospital, Kevin is shocked to hear what has happened to Abi after her showdown with Corey. What was the outcome of her terrifying ordeal with him in the flooded Victorian sewers underneath the street?

Meanwhile, Nick makes a shocking discovery at the flat… Will he call the police or keep it to himself?

What has Nick stumbled upon at the flat? (Image credit: ITV)

After a heartbreaking choice to save his daughter from the wreckage, Dev is at the hospital waiting for news about his son and struggles with his guilt over the accident.

But what has happened to Aadi after his dad left him in the damaged car while he rescued Asha? Can the Alahan family ever move past the tragic events of the week?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.