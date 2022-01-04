‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir learns the awful truth!

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Alya and Zeedan pluck up the courage to tell Yasmeen Nazir the truth about what really happened the day of the restaurant fire.

Alya convinces Zeedan that it’s time they told their Gran the truth. As Alya explains how Hashim forced Zeedan to launder his dirty cash through the Speed Daal books, Yasmeen Nazir is shocked and angry in equal measure. She is even more furious when she realises that Zeedan had a hand in the fire that almost killed Stu.

At the restaurant launch, Yasmeen makes a speech about family values and respect but what will she do about their confession when she gets back home?

Yasmeen Nazir is left disappointed by her grandchildren. (Image credit: ITV)

As Faye helps Craig into the flat, Emma’s horrified to see that he’s using Ted’s crutch. As Craig studies the initials on the crutch, Emma and Faye share worried looks.

Craig comes home using Ted's crutch! (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Gemma and Chesney are shocked to learn that Joseph is being bullied at school because they can’t afford to buy him things. Fiz suggests to Chesney needs to start focusing on Joseph and stop being so hard on him.

Meanwhile, Tim tries to pluck up the courage to tell Sally about his heart operation, but he’s thwarted when she reveals Sophie’s broken her wrist in a moped accident in Crete. He decides not to add to her problems and keeps quiet once again.

Elsewhere, Summer reveals that she’s had a conditional offer from Oxford University.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.