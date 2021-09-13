‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Zeedan Nazir begs for forgiveness

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Zeedan Nazir has some apologies to make...

Following his recent attack, Yasmeen asserts she doesn’t want any money from Zeedan and is ashamed of his behaviour.

Later, Zeedan apologises to Ryan for wrongly accusing him, revealing Alya still thinks a lot of him and he shouldn’t dismiss what they had, leaving Ryan feeling optimistic about their future.

Yasmeen lays down the law to Zeedan, she’ll accept his loan but he must remain under her roof where she can keep an eye on him. Will he agree?

Will Ryan try again with Alya after chatting to Zeedan? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Freda’s hurt when Bernie asserts that Aled will be ‘normal’ once he’s had his operation. With Gemma feeling stressed, Freda offers to take Aled for a walk. But when she overhears Bernie and Chesney discussing the hassle of attending deaf groups and how they want Aled to talk properly and fit in, she’s further upset.

When Freda doesn’t return with her son, a panicky Gemma confides in Roy that she fears she’s taken Aled. Does Freda think that she is protecting Aled by taking him away?

When David queries Max on his lack of homework, he makes out they give him less because of his ADHD. David checks out Max’s story with Daniel but when Daniel remarks it’s a pity Max doesn’t use his brain for his school rather than making a mug of his Dad, David’s narked.

Seeing Daniel let Summer in for her tutorial, David strides over with Max and tears a strip off Daniel for favouritism. Will Daniel explain what Max is really like in the classroom?

As Grace packs to leave, she hands Ed a snagging list of things she wants done around the new house, claiming if he doesn’t sort it they won’t see Glory again. Aggie fumes.

Gary squirms as Kelly demands to know where Rick is... is he about to confess all?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.