‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Zeedan Nazir is attacked!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Zeedan Nazir is found battered and bruised...

Burying her doubts, Alya accepts when Zeedan Nazir offers her a loan of £50k. But when he launches an attack on Ryan for cheating on Alya, she’s furious, pointing out that he was nowhere to be seen during Geoff’s reign of terror and telling him to shove his money.

Yasmeen plans a family meal but outside Speed Daal, two thugs grab Zeedan. Later, Elaine and Cathy are horrified to discover him slumped in the ginnel, battered and bleeding. What has he got himself caught himself up in?

Will Zeedan Nazir survive the attack? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Sharon visits Kelly and tells her not to worry about money as somebody made an anonymous donation to fund her case. Kelly’s heart leaps, convinced it must be her Dad, proving that he’s still alive.

When Mia spots Sharon she pales and Kelly explains Sharon works for her Dad. Mia’s horrified to realise she’s Rick Neelan’s daughter.

Mia sees a dark side to her new ally. (Image credit: ITV)

George shows Freda the order of service for Norris’s funeral but when a furious Freda points out that he’s got Norris’s date of birth wrong, George is mortified. How can he make it up to her?

When Daniel offers to give Summer some pointers with her Oxford University application form she’s delighted. But when she asks if he could give her some extra tuition for the entrance exam, he feels obliged to turn her down. It's clear that he doesn't want to be seen as having 'favourites' in the classroom.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.