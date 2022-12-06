Doctors spoilers: A SURPRISE marriage proposal goes terribly wrong!
Airs Monday 12 December 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) find themselves in the middle of a medical EMERGENCY on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Surgery receptionist, Karen, is asked by a secretary friend, Pam Wilson (Helena Little), to help with the arrangements for a SURPRISE marriage proposal.
Pam's boss is a successful cardiac surgeon, Gregory Painter (Bo Poraj, who played boyfriend Mike Jackford on BBC comedy series, Miranda), whose partner, Charlotte Simms (Polly Maberly), is heavily pregnant.
Charlotte wants to pop the question to Gregory in the lead-up to Christmas.
But as Pam and Karen prepare to help Charlotte with the proposal, the mum-to-be is having a crisis over Christmas tinsel and then has to suddenly rush off to see Al about a suspected UTI...
While Charlotte anxiously awaits the test results, she is unaware that Gregory has received a MYSTERY phonecall.
He tells Pam to cancel his afternoon schedule and then goes off somewhere without further explanation...
Karen, Pam and Charlotte meet at the Abbeygrove Hotel later, and begin to decorate the room as part of the proposal plan.
But it's not a good sign when Pam lets slip to Charlotte than Gregory has gone AWOL for the afternoon.
Just WHAT is Gregory up to?
Then pregnant Charlotte starts to complain about back pain and realises that she also has a fever.
It looks like she could be back on her way to see Al again...
Elsewhere, at an impressive country house, Gregory is greeted by Myra Mallicoat (Gina Murray) and ushered inside.
Myra takes him through her rules and asks him to sign a non-disclosure agreement...
As the time of the SURPRISE proposal gets nearer, there's still no sign of Gregory and he's not answering his phone.
Will the romantic plans all end in DISASTER?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
