Doctors spoilers: A SURPRISE marriage proposal goes terribly wrong!

It's up to Karen and Al to save the day when a SURPRISE marriage proposal goes terribly wrong on Doctors...

Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) find themselves in the middle of a medical EMERGENCY on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Surgery receptionist, Karen, is asked by a secretary friend, Pam Wilson (Helena Little), to help with the arrangements for a SURPRISE marriage proposal.



Pam's boss is a successful cardiac surgeon, Gregory Painter (Bo Poraj, who played boyfriend Mike Jackford on BBC comedy series, Miranda), whose partner, Charlotte Simms (Polly Maberly), is heavily pregnant.



Charlotte wants to pop the question to Gregory in the lead-up to Christmas.



But as Pam and Karen prepare to help Charlotte with the proposal, the mum-to-be is having a crisis over Christmas tinsel and then has to suddenly rush off to see Al about a suspected UTI...



While Charlotte anxiously awaits the test results, she is unaware that Gregory has received a MYSTERY phonecall.



He tells Pam to cancel his afternoon schedule and then goes off somewhere without further explanation...

Pam witnesses pregnant Charlotte have a meltdown over tinsel on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Karen, Pam and Charlotte meet at the Abbeygrove Hotel later, and begin to decorate the room as part of the proposal plan.



But it's not a good sign when Pam lets slip to Charlotte than Gregory has gone AWOL for the afternoon.



Just WHAT is Gregory up to?



Then pregnant Charlotte starts to complain about back pain and realises that she also has a fever.



It looks like she could be back on her way to see Al again...

WHY is Gregory visiting with mystery lady Myra on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, at an impressive country house, Gregory is greeted by Myra Mallicoat (Gina Murray) and ushered inside.



Myra takes him through her rules and asks him to sign a non-disclosure agreement...



As the time of the SURPRISE proposal gets nearer, there's still no sign of Gregory and he's not answering his phone.



Will the romantic plans all end in DISASTER?

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)