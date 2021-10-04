'Doctors' spoilers: Al Haskey discovers WHO Starbuck is!

Al is intrigued when the true identity of his online flirt Starbuck is REVEALED on today's episode of Doctors!

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is having second thoughts about his new online romance with the mysterious Starbuck on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Al's colleague Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has the GP worried that Starbuck may not be who she claims to be.



But surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) loves a good romance and is disappointed when she hears Al is now avoiding his online ladyfriend.



Valerie turns detective and is able to track down a photo of Casey Matthews (aka Starbuck)!



Al is thrilled and delights in rubbing Jimmi's nose in it.



Starbucks is a REAL woman and Al intends to get back in the flirting game!

Makeda has some BIG news for her son Bear on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is enjoying having his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) about.



He's excited about pitching his street food plan to her, to boost business at Makeda's Caribbean cafe.



But Bear is in for a SHOCK when Makeda reveals she is shutting-up shop and moving to France!



Say, what?!



And that's not the only surprise in store.



Makeda is now stepping-out with rival cafe owner, Clive Hopper (Jim Findley)!



What an unexpected turn of events!

There's an unexpected EXTRA guest at Ruhma's antenatal clinic on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

There's panic at midwife Ruhma Carter's (Bharti Patel) latest antenatal clinic, when a pet hamster escapes and goes on the loose!



Mum-to-be Emie Hazel (Gina Fillingham) arrives for her appointment.



But Ruhma is alarmed when she discovers Emie has bought her emotional support pet hamster with her in a cage!



Emie struggles in social situations and desperately wants to keep her furry friend by her side!



What will Ruhma do?

Kate gets some surprise news about her pregnancy on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, mismatched couple Kate Lodge (Fiona Sagar) and Jake Sewell (Adam Gillian) also arrive for the same antenatal clinic.



But panic sets in when Emie's pet hamster disappears from its cage!



Kate tries to process the news that she is further along than she thought.



So she's not impressed when Jake disappears from the room to help Emie look for her runaway rodent!

WHY isn't Kate's partner Jake being more helpful on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.