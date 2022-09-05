Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey faces his greatest FEAR...

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) may have finally solved the mystery of the Legionnaire's disease outbreak on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Unfortunately, Al's breakthrough may have come too late to help his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell), who remains in a critical condition in hospital...



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Lydia Palmer (Vicky Hall) has some good news for Al.



The water tank has tested positive for Legionnaire's disease and must be the source of the original outbreak.



But Al can barely take in the news, as Eve lies unconscious on a ventilator in ICU.



Al is not allowed to visit with Eve, so demands an update from Dr Hadhira Abbas (Natasha Patel).



Al grows frustrated that his mum may not be getting the correct treatment at St Phil's Hospital.



But the GP starts to overstep his place when he challenges Dr Abbas about her choice of antibiotics for Eve...

Karen urges Bear to deal with the Scarlett situation on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At Sutton Vale, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) encourages Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) to speak to receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) crush.



Bear is not at all keen to do so!



So Karen tries to get to the bottom of Scarlett's feelings herself, by sharing a story about a time when she fancied her boss... and it ended badly!



Oh, Karen!



Scarlett is mortified when she realises what Karen is trying to say and fears that the rest of the staff are laughing at her behind her back...

Married man Gary has been the victim of a MYSTERY attack on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is on shift as a Forensic Medical Examiner, when Megan Todd (Avita Jay, who originally played the role of Imran's ex-wife, Sabeen, on Coronation Street) arrives at the police station.



Megan's husband, Gary (Harry Long), has been the victim of a mugging and she wants the police to take action.



PC Anna Fleming (Kirsty Averton) can't find any record of the crime being reported.



But Megan accuses the young PC of incompetence!



Back at home, Megan pushes Gary for more details about the mugging.



He eventually comes clean and admits he was too ashamed to report the crime.



So, Megan marches Gary down to the police station to make a statement.



PC Fleming listens to Gary's version of what happened and then asks to physically examine his injuries.



But Gary refuses to be examined.



WHAT is Gary hiding from both Megan and the police about his attack?

Megan demands police action after Gary's attack on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer