'Doctors' spoilers: Al Haskey gets BAD NEWS about his mum...

It's been a while since Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) last saw his mum, Eve on Doctors.



Despite being diagnosed with dementia a few years ago, Eve has been determined to hold onto her independence for as long as possible.



So far, Eve has rejected Al's offer to move in and care for her.



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Eve's condition appears to take a turn for the worse...



Al is at Sutton Vale when he receives word that Eve has gone missing.



Her dementia has really kicked in and she can't work out where she is...



Even though there's a load of problems at Sutton Vale, Al puts his concern for his mum before all other priorities.

Still stuck at home, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is disappointed when her son, Chris, is unable to come and stay and look after her while she recovers from her recent accident.



Luckily (or perhaps, unluckily) for Emma, surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is only too happy to be a supportive friend.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) even gives Emma a bell to ring for Valerie's help.



But Valerie's fussing soon starts to prove increasingly suffocating.



Is Emma about to SNAP!

Things are still really weird between Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Princess Buchanan (Laura White).



But the co-workers and keen to avoid being the subject of surgery speculation and gossip.



So they pretend to their curious co-workers that they DIDN'T spend the night together and there's nothing going on between 'em!

Carmen Sterling (Jacqueline Roberts), an overworked teacher, needs some support and guidance from Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan).



Carmen is stressed-out over an ever increasing mountain of school paperwork.



The new school headmistress, May Bartlett (Clara Indrani), is focused on keeping the school afloat.



To make matters worse, Carmen is stuck with a disruptive student, Kieran Archer (Alex Draper).



May is not impressed when she catches Carmen telling Kieran off outside the classroom.



What would the school inspectors think if they witnessed such a scene?



After May undermines Carmen's authority in front of troublesome teenager, Kieran, she decides she's had enough... and walks out of school!



Carmen is on the verge of quitting her career as a teacher!



Will a counselling session with Jimmi at the Mill help change Carmen's mind?





