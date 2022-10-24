Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey is at the centre of vaccine CONSPIRACY THEORIES!
Airs Wednesday 2 November 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is not looking forward to facing the music at a community meeting on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
As the negative publicity surrounding The Mill and vaccinations continues, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) warns Al not to ruffle any feathers at the meeting and make things worse.
Al still stands-by his decision to help Dawn Richeson (Katy Sobey) vaccinate her baby, Noah.
But Dawn's now estranged husband, Simon (Christopher Harper), is still furious that the GP went against his wishes and vaccinated Noah.
At the meeting, Al comes face-to-face with anti-vaxxers including Simon, Ceri Chapman (Jennifer Nicholas) and Ivan Woodhouse (James Duke).
Ivan claims the vaccines contain chips to control the masses.
It's not long before Al loses his cool and the debate gets heated...
Back at The Mill, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) wonder why Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is only having a slimming shake for lunch.
Isn't she hungry?
Scarlett continues to cover-up the truth about her money troubles.
However, are her problems about to be solved?
On her way home, Scarlett bumps into her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), carrying shopping bags.
But wait, how did Brian afford to buy all this food when they are running so tight on money?
Elsewhere, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has an appointment to see Shivani Jhutti (Sharan Phull) and her husband, Arjan (Cael King).
The couple are ready to sign documents for IVF treatment.
But at the last moment, Arjan gets a MYSTERY phone call and slips off to meet a woman, Marsha Kelly (Sianad Gregory).
WHAT is going on between Arjan and Marsha?
And WHY is he so worried about the hold-up with some "goods"?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
