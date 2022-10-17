Doctors spoilers: WHY is Al Haskey in BIG trouble?
Airs Tuesday 25 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) previously got on the wrong side of Simon Richeson (guest star Christopher Harper), when he questioned the dad about why his baby, Noah, had missed vital vaccinations on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The fallout continues on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, when Simon is at home and notices a strange mark on Noah's leg.
When Simon brings the baby into The Mill to be examined, he's furious when Al admits that Noah is having a reaction to the vaccinations.
Simon realises that his wife, Dawn (Katy Sobey), has gone behind his back and got Noah vaccinated.
Simon storms into business manager Bear Sylvester's (Dex Lee) office to make ANOTHER complaint about Al...
Al tries to justify his actions to Bear, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).
But the damage may be done...
Meanwhile, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) is very much still making herself at home in Letherbridge.
Izzie's dad, Daniel, and his partner, Zara. are unimpressed when it's 1:00pm and Izzie still is not dressed and hasn't completed any of her homework assignments.
Izzie promises she will get her act together... but she clearly doesn't mean it!
Will Daniel start to realise that Zara may be right about not wanting the troublesome teenager to move in permanently?
Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) becomes concerned about one of the vulnerable patients, Alan Yates (Jess Conrad, who has had roles on lots of classic TV stuff including Agatha Christie's Miss Marple: The Body In The Library).
Alan is an anxious man who has withdrawn from the world.
However, he suddenly finds a new purpose when DS Tony Bale (Simon Cotton) knocks on the door and asks Alan if he can use his house for a SECRET surveillance operation on a house across the road.
But when Valerie comes to visit Alan, who has diabetes, she starts to sense that something isn't right about the situation.
Is Tony a real policeman?
And WHO is he spying on acosss the road?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.