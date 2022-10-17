Doctors spoilers: WHY is Al Haskey in BIG trouble?

Al is called to a meeting after another complaint is made against him on Doctors...

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) previously got on the wrong side of Simon Richeson (guest star Christopher Harper), when he questioned the dad about why his baby, Noah, had missed vital vaccinations on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The fallout continues on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, when Simon is at home and notices a strange mark on Noah's leg.



When Simon brings the baby into The Mill to be examined, he's furious when Al admits that Noah is having a reaction to the vaccinations.



Simon realises that his wife, Dawn (Katy Sobey), has gone behind his back and got Noah vaccinated.



Simon storms into business manager Bear Sylvester's (Dex Lee) office to make ANOTHER complaint about Al...



Al tries to justify his actions to Bear, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



But the damage may be done...

Simon confronts his wife Dawn after making a SHOCK discovery on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) is very much still making herself at home in Letherbridge.



Izzie's dad, Daniel, and his partner, Zara. are unimpressed when it's 1:00pm and Izzie still is not dressed and hasn't completed any of her homework assignments.



Izzie promises she will get her act together... but she clearly doesn't mean it!



Will Daniel start to realise that Zara may be right about not wanting the troublesome teenager to move in permanently?

Will Izzie outstay her welcome with Daniel and Zara on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) becomes concerned about one of the vulnerable patients, Alan Yates (Jess Conrad, who has had roles on lots of classic TV stuff including Agatha Christie's Miss Marple: The Body In The Library).



Alan is an anxious man who has withdrawn from the world.



However, he suddenly finds a new purpose when DS Tony Bale (Simon Cotton) knocks on the door and asks Alan if he can use his house for a SECRET surveillance operation on a house across the road.



But when Valerie comes to visit Alan, who has diabetes, she starts to sense that something isn't right about the situation.



Is Tony a real policeman?



And WHO is he spying on acosss the road?

Valerie discovers her patient Alan has got involved in a police surveillance operation on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT exactly is DS Tony Bale up to on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer