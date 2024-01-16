Doctors spoilers: Are Sid and Suni heading for a FALLOUT?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) certainly wasn't a fan of Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) when the flashy GP first started working at the surgery last year on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So it's not exactly a match made in heaven when Sid gets stuck with Suni during a First Aid course on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



Surgery receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) asks Sid if he'll take on teaching a First Aid course.



In exchange, Kirsty offers to do Sid's supplies stock-taking.



However, when Sid is running late on the day, he arrives to discover Suni has now taken his place as course leader!



To make matters worse, Suni brings Sid on as his "assistant" and starts demonstrating First Aid techniques on him in front of the class.



Sid starts to lose his cool, especially as he considers that he is the better qualified doctor to be the teacher.



But later, when Sid accuses Suni of not taking the First Aid course seriously, Suni suddenly SNAPS and turns on Sid!



WHAT has Sid done to get on the WRONG side of Suni?

Sid clashes with Suni on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is starstruck when a former rock singer, Mitchell Hart (Tav MacDougall), arrives for an appointment at the Campus Surgery.



Luca explains to unimpressed receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), that Mitchell was a member of Fish Bicycle, the best band of the 00s!



Mitchell has a fractured wrist but is also feeling out-of-sorts as he is about to meet his long-lost son, Kyle Dawson (Jacob Butler)...



Kyle waits for Mitchell at the Icon.



Their meeting gets off to a good start with Kyle in awe of Mitchell's rock and roll past.



But just as Kyle is about to reveal some BIG news about his life, Mitchell rushes off!



Is this dad/son reunion DOOMED?

Luca is starstruck when he meets his rock and roll idol on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Mitchell attempts to reconnect with his long-lost son Kyle on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Kyle give long-lost dad Mitchell a chance on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer