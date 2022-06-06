Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester confronts nurse Cathy...

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) has got little sympathy for nurse Cathy Jenkins (guest star Laura Bayston) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Temporary surgery nurse Cathy has been complaining about a hostile working environment at The Mill.



Some of the surgery staff seem to be giving her the cold shoulder treatment after the way she behaved towards business manager Bear and his mum, Makeda at St Phil's Hospital last year.



Cathy complains to Bear that she is still being judged over something that happened in the past that she is regretful about.



What happened to Bear and Makeda at St Phil's was unprofessional, but Cathy claims she was having a "bad day" and that Makeda was being "difficult".



But Cathy's feeble attempt to justify her racist attitudes is too little, too late for Bear.



After Bear gives Cathy some harsh home truths about her attitude and behaviour, will she finally get the message?

Cathy attempts to justify her behaviour to Bear on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is looking forward to a hiking adventure with new ladyfriend, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy).



But he's in for a surprise when surgery receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker) turn up to join them!



Maeve reveals she may have accidentally invited the other couple along.



Jimmi goes along with the plan.



But he may regret letting Karen and Rob gatecrash the date, when Maeve and Karen start gossiping about how Jimmi's previous relationships haven't worked out.



Uh-oh...

Jimmi and Maeve's hiking date is gatecrashed by Karen and Rob on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) fears she might be in trouble with the Letherbridge Games Committee after her sneaky plan to help schoolgirl, Clara Robertson (India-Lily Cooper), on yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



After a post about what happened goes viral on social media, Valerie is left worrying about her future as mascot, Leona the Lion, when the Committee request a meeting with her...

Is Valerie in BIG trouble with the Letherbridge Games Committee on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.