Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester confronts nurse Cathy...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 15 June 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) has got little sympathy for nurse Cathy Jenkins (guest star Laura Bayston) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Temporary surgery nurse Cathy has been complaining about a hostile working environment at The Mill.
Some of the surgery staff seem to be giving her the cold shoulder treatment after the way she behaved towards business manager Bear and his mum, Makeda at St Phil's Hospital last year.
Cathy complains to Bear that she is still being judged over something that happened in the past that she is regretful about.
What happened to Bear and Makeda at St Phil's was unprofessional, but Cathy claims she was having a "bad day" and that Makeda was being "difficult".
But Cathy's feeble attempt to justify her racist attitudes is too little, too late for Bear.
After Bear gives Cathy some harsh home truths about her attitude and behaviour, will she finally get the message?
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is looking forward to a hiking adventure with new ladyfriend, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy).
But he's in for a surprise when surgery receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker) turn up to join them!
Maeve reveals she may have accidentally invited the other couple along.
Jimmi goes along with the plan.
But he may regret letting Karen and Rob gatecrash the date, when Maeve and Karen start gossiping about how Jimmi's previous relationships haven't worked out.
Uh-oh...
Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) fears she might be in trouble with the Letherbridge Games Committee after her sneaky plan to help schoolgirl, Clara Robertson (India-Lily Cooper), on yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama.
After a post about what happened goes viral on social media, Valerie is left worrying about her future as mascot, Leona the Lion, when the Committee request a meeting with her...
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
