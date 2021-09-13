'Doctors' spoilers: Bear Sylvester helps homeless Hamil

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) take centre stage at the surgery for today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Hamil Shahbazi (Matthew Khan) is a young homeless man.



While preaching on the streets of Letherbridge, Hamil is given a helping hand by stand-up comedian Donna Thompson (played by ex-Emmerdale star Tanya Vital, who you might remember as sweet factory worker Adele Allfrey).



Donna, who reveals that she also used to be homeless, tells Hamil about the homeless shelter she volunteers at and gives him £10 to buy some food.



Later, while visiting the Mill, Donna is unimpressed to find Hamil sitting on a bench outside the surgery, having spent the cash on booze!



There's clearly something deeply troubling Hamil and he seems intent on drowning his sorrows...



As Donna gets chatting with the lad, she starts to find out the truth about a BIG family fallout and uncovers the reason why Hamil has ended up homeless.



Is there a way for Donna to help Hamil get back on track with his family and sleep with a permanent roof over his head again?



And how does Hamil's sister Nadira (Safiyya Ingar) unexpectedly turn-up on the scene?



Young homeless man Hamil is in need of help on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Donna has some life dramas of her own.



When Donna arrives for her appointment at the surgery, Zara remembers her from a few years back, when she referred Donna for IVF treatment.



Donna is sad to say the treatment didn't work out and she is a single lady again.



But she's come back to the surgery as she believes she's started the menopause.



Donna complains of some weird symptoms she's had - including a metallic taste in her mouth.



Zara decides to run some tests and take a urine sample.



Later, Zara has some UNEXPECTED news for Donna...



Donna believes she has started the menopause on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC1.