Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester needs advice from Sid

WHO does Bear Sylvester need some advice about on today's episode of Doctors?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) needs some advice about his love life on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The only thing is, none of Bear's co-workers are aware that he has secretly been mixing business and pleasure with trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Luara White).



As Bear and Princess continue to flirt, Bear asks his housemate, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) for some advice on how to move a relationship to the next level.



However, when Sid wonders WHO the MYSTERY lady in question is, Bear won't reveal anything more!



Just to confuse matters, manipulative Princess continues to flirt with someone else at the surgery...

Has Princess only got eyes for Bear on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Over at Sutton Vale, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) meets the new receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) for some training.



Karen teaches Scarlett the computer booking system for patient appointments.



Everything seems to be going well until Karen pops to the toilet and leaves Scarlett unsupervised behind the desk...



Suddenly, everything seems to go WRONG!



Scarlett accidentally sends a patient through to see Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), while he's still talking to his previous patient.



Meanwhile, Karen is left to deal with an angry patient on the phone.



Daniel is annoyed with Scarlett, while Karen isn't impressed with her attitude.



Is Scarlett really the right person for the job?

Karen meets new receptionist Scarlett on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) is still trying to get to the bottom of the connection between a dangerous recreational drug and a new nightclub in Letherbridge.



Maeve seeks help from both Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



Can the medics find out more before there's a fatality?

Maeve continues her investigation on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) visits pregnant patient, Julia Gold (Sarah Beck Mather) at home.



Julia is acting strangely and seems to be scared of her computer.



When Ruhma wonders what's going on, Julia claims she is just stressed out because she's working on a zero hours contract.



And every working hour is closely monitored via a webcam.



But when Ruhma accidentally drops some paperwork, she makes a startling discovery about Julia's partner, Mike Whitmore (Glen Fox).



Does Mike have anything to do with Julia's stressed-out state?



WHO is Ruhma's pregnant patient scared of on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.