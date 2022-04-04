Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester needs advice from Sid
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 13 April 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) needs some advice about his love life on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The only thing is, none of Bear's co-workers are aware that he has secretly been mixing business and pleasure with trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Luara White).
As Bear and Princess continue to flirt, Bear asks his housemate, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) for some advice on how to move a relationship to the next level.
However, when Sid wonders WHO the MYSTERY lady in question is, Bear won't reveal anything more!
Just to confuse matters, manipulative Princess continues to flirt with someone else at the surgery...
Over at Sutton Vale, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) meets the new receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) for some training.
Karen teaches Scarlett the computer booking system for patient appointments.
Everything seems to be going well until Karen pops to the toilet and leaves Scarlett unsupervised behind the desk...
Suddenly, everything seems to go WRONG!
Scarlett accidentally sends a patient through to see Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), while he's still talking to his previous patient.
Meanwhile, Karen is left to deal with an angry patient on the phone.
Daniel is annoyed with Scarlett, while Karen isn't impressed with her attitude.
Is Scarlett really the right person for the job?
Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) is still trying to get to the bottom of the connection between a dangerous recreational drug and a new nightclub in Letherbridge.
Maeve seeks help from both Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).
Can the medics find out more before there's a fatality?
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) visits pregnant patient, Julia Gold (Sarah Beck Mather) at home.
Julia is acting strangely and seems to be scared of her computer.
When Ruhma wonders what's going on, Julia claims she is just stressed out because she's working on a zero hours contract.
And every working hour is closely monitored via a webcam.
But when Ruhma accidentally drops some paperwork, she makes a startling discovery about Julia's partner, Mike Whitmore (Glen Fox).
Does Mike have anything to do with Julia's stressed-out state?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
