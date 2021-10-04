'Doctors' spoilers: Can Bear Sylvester change his mum's mind?

Bear is reeling from the news that his mum Makeda is moving to France on Doctors!

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) has been hit with a DOUBLE dose of bad news on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



His mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) has suddenly announced that she is shutting-up shop with her struggling Caribbean cafe business... and moving to France.



Oh, and it also appears that Makeda is now stepping-out with rival cafe owner, Clive Hopper (Jim Findley)!



Bear is not quite sure WHAT is going on.



But he offers to help Makeda clear-out the cafe if her mind is still made up about moving abroad.



However, then Clive pops in for a chat and things get flirty between him and Makeda - leaving Bear well and truly squirming!



Should Bear just accept that his mum is a grown woman and can do whatever makes her happy?



Al's online flirtation with Starbuck hots up on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) online flirtation with Starbuck (aka Casey Matthews) is still going from strength-to-strength.



But will he be brave enough to take the next step and arrange to meet the lovely lady in person?



However, Al is left slightly red-faced when colleague Rhuma Carter (Bharti Patel) catches the GP in the middle of a frisky text conversation with Starbuck!



But to Al's surprise, Rhuma has all kinds of questions for him about the world of online dating.



After listening to Al wax lyrical about everything that is great about Starbuck, will midwife Ruhma consider signing-up for some online lovin'?

Can nurse Luca help a couple save their troubled relationship on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McClaren) is out and about to check-up on a post-surgery patient, Callum Leonard (David Bromley).



However when nurse Luca visits Callum's house, he is alarmed to hear from Callum's partner Aaron Brett (Francis Johnson) that Callum has locked himself in the garden shed and won't come out!



WHY has Callum gone into hiding from Aaron?



Luca soon starts to discover the destructive effect Callum's cancer diagnosis has had on the couple's relationship...

Cancer patient Callum locks himself away from the world on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Will cancer destroy the relationship between Callum and Aaron on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

