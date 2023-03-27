Doctors spoilers: Can Emma Reid help Rob?

Emma Reid visits the Hollins house to see if she can help on today's episode of Doctors.

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) drops by the Hollins house and finds Imogen Hollins (Charlie Clemmow) is still very worried about her dad, Rob (Chris Walker), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Imogen has a whole LOT of stuff to handle, including dealing with a phone call from the estate agent about the dream country cottage that Rob and wife, Karen, were planning to buy and live in after retiring...



Meanwhile, there's more change in store with Karen and Rob's lodger, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) planning to move out.



It's all getting a bit much, and Emma can see there is an opportunity for her to help.



Emma returns later with a homecooked meal.



Can Emma help Imogen get through to Rob?

Karen and Rob had BIG plans for their retirement on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) is starting to see some of the problems that his mum, Kirsty (Kiruna Stamell), has with his dad, Rich (Richard Atwill).



Ever since Ollie returned home from the army, Rich has been taking advantage of his time and relying on his son to cook their meals and clean the flat.



Is Ollie about to SNAP?

Has Rich pushed Ollie too far on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

At the Campus Surgery, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) meets a Chinese student, Bao Zhong (Lokky Lau).



Bao is generally feeling unwell and seems to be missing home.



Bao is also secretly being hassled by his bullying housemate, Jin Chen (Steven H Li).



Jin is pressuring Bao to write his University essays for him, by threatening to make trouble for Bao with his family back in China!



But Student Support Officer, Janet Carey (Tania Mathurin), is worried there's something more going on.



She sends Bao to the Campus Surgery after he vomits in her office bin!



As Bao starts to feel even worse, can Al get to the bottom of WHAT is going on?

WHAT is wrong with University student Bao on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Student Support Officer Janet is worried about Bao on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer