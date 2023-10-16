Doctors spoilers: Can Emma Reid make a breakthrough with Al?

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is in the bad books with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Just like Al's other friends and co-workers at The Mill, Emma has been trying to help in the aftermath of his SHOCK attack.



But when Emma recently arranged for physiotherapist, Magda Nowak, to visit Al's home for a physio session, Al was not impressed.



Infact, he warned Emma to STOP interfering in his life!



However, Emma is not ready to give up.



After Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) declares he's run out of patience trying to help Al, Emma wonders if she can be the one to finally make a breakthrough with Al.



Unfortunately, Emma's visit doesn't quite go as planned...



Al is about to get an unwelcome visit from Emma on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) insists on having a meeting with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) to discuss recent events.



Rosie the receptionist wants a proper apology from Zara after that angry outburst the other day.



Or else, Rosie will be leaving The Mill to accept a new job!



How will Zara react to Rosie's request?

Will Zara apologise to Rosie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) visits Helen Curran (Sally Womersley) and her terminally-ill husband, Eddie (Anthony Wise), at home.



But she soon notices that it is Helen's sister, Joyce (Carolyn Pickles, Emmerdale, Broadchurch), who seems to have taken charge of Eddie's care.



After Nina notices there's tension between the two women, Helen admits to Nina that she is struggling with the situation.



WHAT is the cause of the strained relationship between the siblings?

Nina tries to help a woman caught-in-the-middle between her dying husband and interfering sister on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Eddie is terminally ill on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer