Doctors spoilers: Can Emma Reid make a breakthrough with Al?
Airs Thursday 26 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is in the bad books with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Just like Al's other friends and co-workers at The Mill, Emma has been trying to help in the aftermath of his SHOCK attack.
But when Emma recently arranged for physiotherapist, Magda Nowak, to visit Al's home for a physio session, Al was not impressed.
Infact, he warned Emma to STOP interfering in his life!
However, Emma is not ready to give up.
After Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) declares he's run out of patience trying to help Al, Emma wonders if she can be the one to finally make a breakthrough with Al.
Unfortunately, Emma's visit doesn't quite go as planned...
Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) insists on having a meeting with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) to discuss recent events.
Rosie the receptionist wants a proper apology from Zara after that angry outburst the other day.
Or else, Rosie will be leaving The Mill to accept a new job!
How will Zara react to Rosie's request?
Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) visits Helen Curran (Sally Womersley) and her terminally-ill husband, Eddie (Anthony Wise), at home.
But she soon notices that it is Helen's sister, Joyce (Carolyn Pickles, Emmerdale, Broadchurch), who seems to have taken charge of Eddie's care.
After Nina notices there's tension between the two women, Helen admits to Nina that she is struggling with the situation.
WHAT is the cause of the strained relationship between the siblings?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.