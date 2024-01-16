Doctors spoilers: Can Nina convince Ed to take ACTION at St Phil's?

Is Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) starting to have doubts about her fight back against the gynaecological department at St Phil's Hospital on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The situation has become more complicated since Nina discovered that her ex, Ed Jordan (David Bark-Jones), is the man in charge of the department.



So far, Ed has tried to do damage control over the way their relationship ended years ago.



But he doesn't seem that interested in Nina's complaints against his department.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Nina confronts Ed again with more evidence of another patient who was left in incredible pain and tears after treatment in his department.



Ed dismisses Nina's claims as over-dramatics and insists that the department is very busy.



With Nina's crusade seeming to be getting nowhere, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is surprised when she later finds a dispirited Nina sitting alone in the surgery Staff Room.



Is Nina on the verge of abandoning her fight back against the system?

Nina is determined to fight for change after a terrible experience at St Phil's on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) meets patient, Stefan Setas (Jack D'Arcy), who arrives at the Campus Surgery high on shrooms!



Scarlett is not sure what to think when Stefan claims that Doctor Jimmi called him - on the wind!



Scarlett gets Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) to check-in on Stefan.



Can Jimmi bring Stefan down from his high?

Jimmi meets stoned Stefan on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) makes a VPAS house call to see Mary Cartwright (Tess Churchard, who previously played Lola Pearce's social worker Trish on EastEnders).



Mary has missed several appointments at The Mill.



But when Bear tries to find out why Mary has been missing her appointments, she admits she's been too worried to leave the house... ever since she received a poison postcard!



The ANONYMOUS postcard shames Mary for walking around naked in her own bedroom.



Mary is convinced that her neighbour, Amelia Fernley (Natalie Thomas), sent the poison postcard.



But WHY would Amelia have a grudge against Mary?

A VPAS visit leads to a mystery for Bear to solve on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

WHO sent Mary a poison postcard on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer