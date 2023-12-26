Doctors spoilers: Can Rob Hollins prove he is INNOCENT?
Airs Tuesday 2 January 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
When we last saw Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker), it looked like the policeman might be spending Christmas behind bars on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
During a night out with his colleagues from Letherbridge Police Station, drunk Rob got ARRESTED on suspicion of impersonating a Police officer!
As the BBC daytime drama returns after the festive break, the arresting copper, Leo Sampson (played by ex-EastEnders star Harry Reid) is determined to make things difficult for Rob.
Rob has already tried to convince Leo of his true identity.
But is Rob going to have to see in the New Year in a Police holding cell.
Or will someone come to his rescue?
It seems there are others in Letherbridge who also haven't had a cool Yule.
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) both reckon they've had a rotten time.
So the medics decide to share their tales and vote on WHO had the worst time!
Find out what happens when Sid and his housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) hit a nightclub together.
Things are looking-up for Sid when he hits it off with clubber Christina Morel (Daniella Isaacs).
Sid invites Christina back to his place at the end of the night.
But just as things are about to get going in the bedroom, Christina's angry ex-boyfriend, Tariq Badir (Arman Mantella), turns-up on the doorstep!
Uh-oh…
Meanwhile, during an FME shift on Christmas Eve, Jimmi meets patient, Nate Gilbert (Jon Bonner), and his ventriloquist's dummy, Bernie.
Nate has been arrested after starting a fight at a shopping centre.
But things take a creepy turn, when Bernie the dummy starts answering Jimmi's questions in an increasingly aggressive manner...
Is Nate... or Bernie about to kick-off again?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.