Doctors spoilers: Can Rob Hollins prove he is INNOCENT?

When we last saw Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker), it looked like the policeman might be spending Christmas behind bars on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



During a night out with his colleagues from Letherbridge Police Station, drunk Rob got ARRESTED on suspicion of impersonating a Police officer!



As the BBC daytime drama returns after the festive break, the arresting copper, Leo Sampson (played by ex-EastEnders star Harry Reid) is determined to make things difficult for Rob.



Rob has already tried to convince Leo of his true identity.



But is Rob going to have to see in the New Year in a Police holding cell.



Or will someone come to his rescue?





Police officer Leo makes things difficult for Rob on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

It seems there are others in Letherbridge who also haven't had a cool Yule.



Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) both reckon they've had a rotten time.



So the medics decide to share their tales and vote on WHO had the worst time!



Find out what happens when Sid and his housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) hit a nightclub together.



Things are looking-up for Sid when he hits it off with clubber Christina Morel (Daniella Isaacs).



Sid invites Christina back to his place at the end of the night.



But just as things are about to get going in the bedroom, Christina's angry ex-boyfriend, Tariq Badir (Arman Mantella), turns-up on the doorstep!

Uh-oh…

Sid is confronted by an angry uninvited guest on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Sid hook-up with nightclubber Christina on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, during an FME shift on Christmas Eve, Jimmi meets patient, Nate Gilbert (Jon Bonner), and his ventriloquist's dummy, Bernie.



Nate has been arrested after starting a fight at a shopping centre.



But things take a creepy turn, when Bernie the dummy starts answering Jimmi's questions in an increasingly aggressive manner...



Is Nate... or Bernie about to kick-off again?

Jimmi meets a creepy talking dummy on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer